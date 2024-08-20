Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Conor Shaughnessy admitted he needs to step up and shoulder Pompey leadership duties.

And that’s a responsibility the defender intends to take on this term, with vacancies which need filling in the Blues’ senior group. This summer saw key figures depart who made up the voice of the dressing room as John Mousinho’s lieutenants.

Joe Rafferty and Joe Morrell were part of the leadership group and have moved, on with Colby Bishop recovering from heart surgery.

Shaughnessy recognises a need to step forward in their absence, with the 28-year-old intending to do just that.

He said: ‘That’s a part of my game I definitely need to work on.

‘It’s definitely something I want to step up to moving forward.

‘We’ve got a good group of leaders and a great captain in Marlon, who’s someone I’m learning from when it comes to leadership.

‘I know though, as a group, we need people to step up into those roles.

‘It’s definitely a job that I’m looking forward to doing more of throughout the season.’

When it comes to how Shaughnessy intends to become a greater point of Pompey authority, the former Leeds and Reading man didn’t want to be pinned down on his approach.

The central defender carries an unassuming demeanour, but the man who was named in last season’s EFL League One believes he can bring a voice to go with setting standards by his conduct.

Shaughnessy added: ‘Some people are loud and some do it by example, I wouldn’t want to say that I’m one or the other.

‘On the pitch I do a lot of talking and a lot of organising. Obviously with playing at the back I can see everything in front of me.

‘So I try to do as much organising as possible and it’s something I’m trying to work on more and more as well.

‘And I guess leading by example as well, I suppose. You know you have to perform every game as a leader as well, as we see Marlon do.

‘It’s something you need to be consistent, so maybe it’s a bit of both from me.’