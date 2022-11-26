However, substitute Mo Eisa’s effort, plus Darragh Burns’ opener for the visitors, made it a nervy finish for the hosts at Fratton Park.

Here’s what Pompey supporters on Twitter have been saying following the final whistle.

@Dann_PFC: Great result, back to back wins now against Ipswich and MK, even if it’s just in the cup, we need that winning feeling back!

@FrattonFaithful: Clung onto that win for the last 30 minutes.

Pompey really need to learn how to defend with some kind of calmness.

Too rash in clearances. Ball was like hot potato.

The Pompey players celebrate with Coby Bishop following his second goal in the Blues' 3-2 FA Cup second-round win against MK Dons

@jon_glen: A win is a win. Did enough to get through wasn’t pretty in spells.

@mark11s: Made life a bit hard for themselves by dropping so deep for the last 20.

Ball retention was non existent. Still into the 3rd round.

Decent non scum prem team would be nice.

@scottpompey: It was nice of Pompey to play for 1 hour today, that last 30 minutes was abysmal from us.

@andymp345: Get in, big win that.

@pfcmichael: Fleetwood away on a Tuesday night is brutal mind.

@markjroser73: Played well but scoreline looks closer than it should of been.

Mingi was MOTM, Bishop gets 2 but both goals conceded poor on the break!

Need to stop silly goals given away but 2 good wins this week and now have to continue this form in league asap 3rd rd draw lets see who we get.

@pompeyaj1: Saw a lot of football today and goals. Pompey clung on for the last 30mins.