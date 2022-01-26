But ahead of the 25-year-old's proposed move, Black Cats fans were divided in opinions on the defender.

Blues supporters haven’t been put-off with such thoughts, though, as they’re poised to welcome their newest recruit.

Denver Hume is set to sign for Pompey. Picture: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Here’s the best reactions from Facebook and Twitter.

@PompeyViking62: From the football club that brought you:

• Writing off Gavin Bazunu before he arrived

• Hyping up Gassan Ahadme to godlike level

Maybe, just maybe, we give Denver Hume a chance. I’m just spitballing here.

@PompeyHazza: If we do sign Denver Hume I think I’ll reserve my judgement for when he plays

@GabSutton: Danny Cowley's title-winning Lincoln side had 1 athletic full-back and 1 more intelligent on the other side, similar(ish) at Huddersfield.

Denver Hume is neat and tidy, clever movement - surprised hasn't kicked on from 18/19 campaign.

@joeydonsussex: Denver Hume needs to be judged on his #pompey performances , not worked out at Sunderland for him may work out for him at #pompey time will tell .

@AThompson7: Haven't exactly read rave reviews but how many have we let go that go on to reignite/improve?

@Capfc11: If Denver Hume signs can we just give the lad a chance and see how he does, remember we’ve signed players in the past with decent reputations and they’ve turned out crap so coming here could be just what he needs

Al Bradshaw: To be fair, I’ve not often seen their fans like many players. They seem to think they should be attracting top talent. it’s League One! If any player is really that good they wouldn’t be playing in this league at all.

@smilersteve1: I see alot of our fans saying players who leave the club are rubbish etc etc but then they go and become important players at new clubs. Why can't Denver Hume be that player for us? Sometimes players just need a fresh start

