Goals from Aiden O’Brien (29 minutes) and Louis Thompson (84) cancelled out Luke Leahy’s 14th-minute opener for the hosts, who were reduced to 10 men following Josh Vela’s straight red card for a foul on Ronan Curtis just after the half-hour mark.
The win – Pompey’s third in a row – sees them remain 11th in the table.
1. Gavin Bazunu - 6
Will be disappointed with nature of Shrews’ opener in otherwise quiet game.
2. Hayden Carter - 6
(Replaced by Marcus Harness on 46 minutes): Sacrificed at half-time in a tactical change as Cowley upped his side’s attacking capabilities.
3. Sean Raggett - 7
Defensively sound and asked to help build from the back following Vela’s dismissal.
4. Clark Robertson - 7
Another good showing from the skipper as he eases his way back following long-term injury.
