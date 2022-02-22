Aiden O'Brien is congratulated for his first-half goal Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com

'Wonderful first goal... a real bright attacking presence' - Neil Allen's Portsmouth match ratings from 2-1 win at Shrewsbury

Check out Neil Allen’s Pompey match ratings from their 2-1 win at Shrewsbury.

By Mark McMahon and Neil Allen
Tuesday, 22nd February 2022, 9:46 pm
Updated Tuesday, 22nd February 2022, 10:05 pm

Goals from Aiden O’Brien (29 minutes) and Louis Thompson (84) cancelled out Luke Leahy’s 14th-minute opener for the hosts, who were reduced to 10 men following Josh Vela’s straight red card for a foul on Ronan Curtis just after the half-hour mark.

The win – Pompey’s third in a row – sees them remain 11th in the table.

1. Gavin Bazunu - 6

Will be disappointed with nature of Shrews’ opener in otherwise quiet game.

2. Hayden Carter - 6

(Replaced by Marcus Harness on 46 minutes): Sacrificed at half-time in a tactical change as Cowley upped his side’s attacking capabilities.

3. Sean Raggett - 7

Defensively sound and asked to help build from the back following Vela’s dismissal.

4. Clark Robertson - 7

Another good showing from the skipper as he eases his way back following long-term injury.

