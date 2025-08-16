Awful defending from two set-pieces saw John Mousinho’s men enter half-time 2-0 down and they rarely looked like finding a way back.
There was even a missed penalty from Colby Bishop in the 80th minute, after substitute Florian Bianchini had won it.
Then, out of nowhere, Adrian Segecic scored a cracker from outside the box and, coupled with 10 minutes of time added-on, a rejuvenated Blues set about trying to find an equaliser.
Connor Ogilvie was booked for simulation amid appears for a penalty, which John Swift struck the bar, yet there was to be no equaliser as they lost 2-1.
And here are our Pompey player ratings...
Connor Ogilvie who was booked for simulation amid a late penalty appeal, on the attack for Pompey against Norwich. Picture: Steve Bailey/ProSportsImages Photo: Steve Bailey
2. Nicolas Schmid - 7
Came out well on 24 minutes to beat Sargent to the ball when clean through. Given absolutely no chance with both goals, thanks to dreadful defending in front of him. Otherwise, little was asked of him other than sweeping. Photo: Alun Roberts
3. Jordan Williams - 7
(Replaced by Zak Swanson on 70 mins) Tremendous bit of defending in the 19th minute to dispossess Diallo, setting the tone for another solid showing. Started the season strongly now free from injury - 7 Photo: Steve Bailey
4. Regan Poole - 7
Picked up one of the harshest bookings you will see this season in another decent performance. However, Pompey’s general poor defending from those two first-half set-pieces also implicated him. Photo: Alun Roberts