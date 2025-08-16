'Never write him off, Devastating injury blow, Conjured up timely magic': Neil Allen's Portsmouth player ratings against Norwich

Neil Allen
By Neil Allen

Chief sports writer

Published 16th Aug 2025, 14:47 BST

Pompey slipped to their first Championship defeat of the season, although nearly fought back for a dramatic point.

Awful defending from two set-pieces saw John Mousinho’s men enter half-time 2-0 down and they rarely looked like finding a way back.

There was even a missed penalty from Colby Bishop in the 80th minute, after substitute Florian Bianchini had won it.

Then, out of nowhere, Adrian Segecic scored a cracker from outside the box and, coupled with 10 minutes of time added-on, a rejuvenated Blues set about trying to find an equaliser.

Connor Ogilvie was booked for simulation amid appears for a penalty, which John Swift struck the bar, yet there was to be no equaliser as they lost 2-1.

And here are our Pompey player ratings...

Connor Ogilvie who was booked for simulation amid a late penalty appeal, on the attack for Pompey against Norwich. Picture: Steve Bailey/ProSportsImages

1. Portsmouth FC defender Connor Ogilvie during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Portsmouth and Norwich City at Fratton Park, Portsmouth, England on 16 August 2025.

Connor Ogilvie who was booked for simulation amid a late penalty appeal, on the attack for Pompey against Norwich. Picture: Steve Bailey/ProSportsImages Photo: Steve Bailey

Photo Sales
Came out well on 24 minutes to beat Sargent to the ball when clean through. Given absolutely no chance with both goals, thanks to dreadful defending in front of him. Otherwise, little was asked of him other than sweeping.

2. Nicolas Schmid - 7

Came out well on 24 minutes to beat Sargent to the ball when clean through. Given absolutely no chance with both goals, thanks to dreadful defending in front of him. Otherwise, little was asked of him other than sweeping. Photo: Alun Roberts

Photo Sales
(Replaced by Zak Swanson on 70 mins) Tremendous bit of defending in the 19th minute to dispossess Diallo, setting the tone for another solid showing. Started the season strongly now free from injury - 7

3. Jordan Williams - 7

(Replaced by Zak Swanson on 70 mins) Tremendous bit of defending in the 19th minute to dispossess Diallo, setting the tone for another solid showing. Started the season strongly now free from injury - 7 Photo: Steve Bailey

Photo Sales
Picked up one of the harshest bookings you will see this season in another decent performance. However, Pompey’s general poor defending from those two first-half set-pieces also implicated him.

4. Regan Poole - 7

Picked up one of the harshest bookings you will see this season in another decent performance. However, Pompey’s general poor defending from those two first-half set-pieces also implicated him. Photo: Alun Roberts

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:PortsmouthNeil AllenJohn MousinhoConnor OgilvieJohn Swift
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice