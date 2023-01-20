Mousinho has sealed his arrival as Danny Cowley’s successor, agreeing a ‘long-term deal’ to become boss at Fratton Park.

The 36-year-old leaves a player-coach role at the Kassam Stadium, as he takes on the challenge of revitalising the Blues’ fortunes.

And Mousinho has promised to do so with a brand of attacking football which will please his new fanbase.

Mousinho told the club’s official site: ‘I’m delighted to be appointed Pompey head coach and am excited to get started in the role.

‘The club and I are share similar ambitions and we’re focused on delivering the short and long-term success that the supporters here deserve.

‘After meeting with Andrew Cullen and Richard Hughes, I really bought into the process and am pleased that the club have also bought into me, giving me this fantastic opportunity.

‘I want our team to play on the front foot, with aggressive and attacking football that will win games and entertain the fans.’

