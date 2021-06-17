New CEO's insight on what happened as Portsmouth lost key target Jayden Stockley to Charlton Athletic from Preston North End - and a signing promise to supporters

But the Blues’ new CEO vowed Danny Cowley will find the right players to assemble a balanced squad for next season’s Championship push.

Cowley this week saw a prime target in Stockley depart for League One rivals Charlton, after he’d thought his club had done enough to secure the striker’s signature.

It was a disappointment for Pompey with everything pointing, from their point of view, to enough being done to secure the striker’s services.

Cullen explained a fee had been agreed with Preston North End along with personal terms with the player, before he opted to go to London at the 11th hour.

He said: ‘It’s disappointing when you’ve done a lot of work with a player to bring them into the building, and you think you have everything agreed.

‘You’ve agreed terms, you’ve agreed everything with the parent club and, for whatever reasons, it doesn’t happen at the end of the day.

‘Ultimately the player’s in charge and it’s his choice where he wants to go to ultimately.

Jayden Stockley. (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images)

‘I’ve been here many, many times before - and benefitted from it many times before as well, I have to say!

‘That is the nature of the game, so we will dust ourselves down on that particular one and go again.’

Pompey are ploughing on with their player search with meetings taking place between Cullen, Cowley and his recruitment team today at the club’s Roko training base.

New Pompey CEO Andy Cullen

It’s been relatively quiet on the transfer front so far with just non-league youngster, Liam Vincent, the only signing to date, but Cullen is adamant the Blues boss will get the calibre of player he desires.

He added: ‘We will find the right type of player who will be exciting and best fits the style of play that Danny wants, the success he wants and Identikit for what he wants to bring in.

‘It’s gone, you move on and there are lots of players out there.

‘It’s a question of just being patient and seeing what transpires. Things will change day by day.’

