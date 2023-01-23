The head coach wants a new centre-half – with skipper Clark Robertson still no closer to a first-team return.

Mousinho insists he has just two fit central defenders at present in Sean Raggett and Ryley Towler, with both featuring in Saturday’s encouraging 2-0 win over Exeter.

In addition, the versatile Connor Ogilvie can serve as cover if required, an option the Blues boss recognises.

Meanwhile, options have been further depleted with veteran Michael Morrison putting the finishing touches to a switch to Cambridge United as a player-coach.

And with the clock ticking on the transfer window’s closure at the end of this month, a centre-half is Mousinho’s number one target.

He told The News: ‘A new central defender is my priority, that’s just where we are short.

‘With every other position, should we pick up an injury or suspension we have depth, but we don’t particularly have that at the moment with Clark’s injury.

Clark Robertson has been sidelined since the end of last month through injury. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘And it’s just prudent to have that cover in the squad.

‘We’ve got Sean and Ryley, who have done really well, there are absolutely no issues with them whatsoever, but, as it stands, we have two fit centre-halves in the building.

‘This week is a great example, with Exeter, Fleetwood away and Peterborough away. If something happens to one of those two then we’re okay for now, we have cover.

‘However, if something happens to the cover then we might be in a spot of bother. So I think it’s wise in terms of squad planning to bring somebody else in.

‘We have the cover with Connor (Ogilvie) because Denver is in the squad – and I think Denver is an excellent left-back.

‘But then, should you pick up an injury, you are one away from not having anyone there.’

Robertson hasn’t featured in a Pompey squad since the 2-2 draw with Ipswich at the end of December.

Having been withdrawn at the interval, at the time it was described as precautionary, with concerns centring on a hip problem, later identified as a groin issue.

Yet Robertson has remained sidelined since, missing the Blues’ last five matches in all competitions.

Mousinho hasn’t yet had the opportunity to be brought fully up to speed over the Scot’s injury prognosis, but fears the worst.

He added: ‘I need a full assessment with the medical team about Clark.

‘He's not a short-term fix, so we’re looking at weeks and months rather than him being back imminently.

‘On Friday, with everything so rushed, I asked the medical team to be told of any short-term issues.

