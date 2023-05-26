New kit launch details as Portsmouth respond to talk of dropping Nike as suppliers

That will include ‘a nod’ to the club’s 125th anniversary, as the celebrations of the landmark continue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Talk has circulated Pompey were calling time on their partnership with the huge American sports brand, which stretches back to 2018.

There is another 12 months to run on their existing agreement along with Just Sport, the club’s retail partner who oversee the running of the club shop.

Cullen feels that partnership has been a fruitful one for Pompey, but they will review that association as the existing agreement comes to a close.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the Blues chief made it clear there will be no change this summer, when it comes to a link-up where there’s been plenty of positives after previous woes with their predecessor Sondico.

Cullen said: ‘The kit will be announced shortly, there will be a nod to the 125th anniversary and we will look to launch those later in June.

Pompey boss John Mousinho is expected to make changes to his starting XI for the Blues' remaining games in League One this season.

‘We’re committed to Nike for another year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘There’s been lots of rumours we’ve dropped Nike, but it’s totally untrue.

‘We’ll go through proper processes as you’d expert with a business and significant partner (at the end of the agreement).

‘Nike have been a great partner in terms of our retail operation.

‘They run our shop and we don’t have cash tied up in unsold stock, they operate for us. We’ve seen a significant increase in retail sales, so that side of it is great.’

Advertisement Hide Ad