New number nine delivers Portsmouth promise with pressure on ex-Nottingham Forest, Bolton Wanderers and Lincoln City man to produce after Coventry City arrival

And the Blues’ new number nine is adamant the expectancy to provide cutting edge for his new side, will not weigh too heavily on his shoulders this term.

Walker went straight into Danny Cowley’s starting XI in the 0-0 draw at AFC Wimbledon last night, hours after signing on loan from Coventry City for the rest of the season.

The 25-year-old has scored goals regularly in League One before for Lincoln City, and has bagged 26 finishes in a season at League Two level for Mansfield.

The pressures of being a Pompey striker has proved too much for many of Walker’s predecessors, but the former Nottingham Forest trainee knows what to expect at his new club.

And after linking up with his former boss Cowley, the man charged with finding the back of the net regularly is ready to deliver.

Walker said: ‘I know what I’m here for.

‘I’ve played under Danny before (at Lincoln) and really enjoyed it. Now I’m looking forward to the second half of the season now.

Tyler Walker in action at Plough Lane against AFC Wimbledon. Picture: Nigel Keene/ProSportsImages

‘We’ve had a few conversations in the past and after signing.

‘He knows what he wants and I’m here and know what I need to do. I’m looking forward to doing it.

‘Primarily as a striker it’s about goals and also creating some goals as well.

‘I’m a goalscorer - that’s what I like to do.

‘I’m quite direct, I like to get in behind defences and score goals.

‘There’s pressure, but there’s pressure everywhere in football.

‘Pressure comes with being at such a big club with such a big fanbase. I understand that - and I’m looking forward to it.

‘I hopefully can look to the experiences I’ve had and use them while I’m here.’

After last night’s draw at Plough Lane, Pompey find themselves ninth in League One - five points off the top six.

It’s certainly all to play for with 21 games remaining, with a swathe of sides in contention to extend their season.

Walker is clear about what the ambitions are for his new side over the remainder of the campaign.

He added: ‘I’m here to play football - and contribute to a promotion push.

‘For me, that’s definitely where the ambition lies - get in the play-offs and anything can happen from there.’

