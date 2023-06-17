New Portsmouth keeper out to exorcise Sheffield Wednesday play-off demons after Peterborough United heartache

The new keeper suffered unprecedented heartache as his Peterborough loan side let a 4-0 lead slip, crashing out of the League One play-off semi-finals to Sheffield Wednesday.

Norris was in the firing line at Hillsborough as the Owls incredibly romped to a 5-1 success - before triumphing 5-3 on penalties.

The free agent arrival from Burnley enjoyed a successful stay at London Road until that gut-wrenching finale, with a four-goal play-off advantage never lost before.

But now Norris is ready to put that pain to bed in the hunt for success at Fratton Park.

He told Pompey’s YouTube channel: ‘It obviously ended in real disappointment, but it was good.

‘I joined when they were in a difficult spot and had a good run of games.

‘We had a right go at the end, but unfortunately it wasn’t to be.

‘It’s been a strange couple of weeks, finishing the season how it finished.

‘I tried to get away with the family, but now I’m excited to get going again.’

Norris told how his move to Pompey accelerated quickly off the back of the season, once their interest was registered.

He added: ‘I’m extremely privileged to be joining a club of this size.

‘It was no brainer for me when I first found out there was interest, and after speaking to the manager and hearing about the project it was a very easy decision.

‘To be honest, the fan base is a huge pull with great crowds week in, week out and from everyone I’ve spoken to about the club a great place to play football.

‘It came around really quickly. We knew there was interest so I spoke to the manager and keeping coach and it happened in a week to 10 days.