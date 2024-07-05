New take on home shirt as Portsmouth kit lands for Championship
The Blues’ partnerships with Nike and University of Portsmouth will continue into the new campaign following the kit’s release this morning.
And a ‘drench blue stripe graphic design’ on the traditional royal blue is a new look in a move sure to get fans talking.
The traditional white shorts and red socks remain in place for the Championship, with supporters able to order the kit online or in store from 9am today.
And the good news for fans is shirt prices are frozen for the new campaign, as the partnership with Nike and Just Sport remains in place.
Blues skipper Marlon Pack has seen a few Pompey kits down the years and has given his take on the new design.
He told Pompey’s official site: ‘The kit looks really smart and I’m sure it will be popular with the fans.
‘It’s nice that we’ve got a fresh design that also stays true to Pompey’s traditional colours of blue, white and red.’
Kit prices
Junior Home Shirt £39
Youth Home Shirt £47
Adult Home Shirt £55
Women's Home Shirt £55
Junior Home Shorts £18
Youth Home Shorts £19
Adult Home Shorts £22
Socks £11
Infant Kits* £27.95
*Infant kits will become available in August
Pompey fans can also but the new goalkeeper kit in store or online.
Keeper kit prices
Junior GK L/S Shirt £49
Youth GK L/S Shirt £59
Adult GK L/S Shirt £59
Junior GK Shorts £18
Youth GK Shorts £19
Adult GK Shorts £22
GK Socks £18
Shirts can be personalised with EFL names and numbers for £14.95.
EFL sleeve patches and sponsor Beebu sleeve patches are available for £4.
