New take on home shirt as Portsmouth kit lands for Championship

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pompey’s kit for the 2024-25 season has arrived - with a new blue stripe added to the home shirt.

The Blues’ partnerships with Nike and University of Portsmouth will continue into the new campaign following the kit’s release this morning.

And a ‘drench blue stripe graphic design’ on the traditional royal blue is a new look in a move sure to get fans talking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The traditional white shorts and red socks remain in place for the Championship, with supporters able to order the kit online or in store from 9am today.

The new Pompey home kit has landed for the 2024-25 season. Pic: Portsmouth FC | Portsmouth FC

And the good news for fans is shirt prices are frozen for the new campaign, as the partnership with Nike and Just Sport remains in place.

Blues skipper Marlon Pack has seen a few Pompey kits down the years and has given his take on the new design.

He told Pompey’s official site: ‘The kit looks really smart and I’m sure it will be popular with the fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘It’s nice that we’ve got a fresh design that also stays true to Pompey’s traditional colours of blue, white and red.’

Kit prices

Junior Home Shirt £39

Youth Home Shirt £47

Adult Home Shirt £55

Women's Home Shirt £55

Junior Home Shorts £18

Youth Home Shorts £19

Adult Home Shorts £22

Socks £11

Infant Kits* £27.95

*Infant kits will become available in August

Pompey fans can also but the new goalkeeper kit in store or online.

Keeper kit prices

Junior GK L/S Shirt £49

Youth GK L/S Shirt £59

Adult GK L/S Shirt £59

Junior GK Shorts £18

Youth GK Shorts £19

Adult GK Shorts £22

GK Socks £18

Shirts can be personalised with EFL names and numbers for £14.95.