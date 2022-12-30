New Year Honours: Former Portsmouth player and Sky Sports pundit Chris Kamara made MBE
CHRIS Kamara has been made an MBE in the New Year Honours list.
The former Portsmouth player and Sky Sports pundit was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire for services to football, anti-racism and charity. Kamara, aka ‘Kammy’, signed for Pompey in November 1974 when then manager Ian St John spotted him while playing for the Royal Navy.
The midfielder made his debut in 1975, before being sold to Swindon Town in 1977. The Middlesbrough native also played for the Blues in 1981.
He was also the former manager of Bradford City and Stoke City.
Kamara, 65, became a broadcasting cult hero due to his eccentricity and love of the game. His inability to contain his enthusiasm for the game and his propensity for gaffes during live stadium video links in Sky’s Soccer Saturday programme became the stuff of legend, often leaving programme host Jeff Stelling and other studio guests in stitches.
He famously missed Anthony Vanden Borre’s red card while reporting on Pompey’s match against Blackburn in 2010. ‘Unbelievable Jeff’ became Kammy’s enduring catchphrase. He ended a 24-year stint at Sky Sports this year.
Kammy has been open about his experiences with racism during his career and is a hall of fame member of charity Show Racism The Red Card. He spoke in 2020 about how a pub in Wetherby refused to serve him due to his skin colour while playing for Pompey in 1975.
He has spoken out recently of his challenges with apraxia of speech in ITV documentary Lost For Words, receiving an outpouring of support on social media.