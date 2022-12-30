Throughout the year, the team has been working to help others. The team opened up specially for sailors the day before the Queen’s funeral so they could get a fresh trim and get organised for their role in the funeral service.

The team at The Barbers.

Not only did they open for the services, they have also used their shop as a collection point for toys to be donated to children in need this Christmas to ensure that all young people got a treat at Christmas regardless of their personal circumstances.

The collection point is their contribution to the Spotlight UK Christmas Appeal which sets up points where toys and games can be donated and then distributed to children.

Bob Jennings, manager of The Barbers, said: ‘I think it's amazing. We are always ready to help others. Especially those less fortunate than ourselves. It is very kind of The News to recognise us.

The Barbers in Pembroke Road, Old Portsmouth, will be opening their doors on Sunday, September 18, between 10am-1pm exclusively for HM forces who are getting ready for Queen Elizabeth II funeral on Monday. Picture: Sarah Standing (160922-3359)

‘We are planning lots more for the new year.’

