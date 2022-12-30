The Barbers in Old Portsmouth have been nominated for the News Year Honours
OLD Portsmouth barbers have been named in the News Year Honours.
The Barbers, based in Old Portsmouth, have been recognised in the News Year Honours this year for their work throughout the last year to help people in the community.
Throughout the year, the team has been working to help others. The team opened up specially for sailors the day before the Queen’s funeral so they could get a fresh trim and get organised for their role in the funeral service.
The barbers were inundated with customers that day and they opened to pay their respects to Her Majesty and show their admiration for the services.
Not only did they open for the services, they have also used their shop as a collection point for toys to be donated to children in need this Christmas to ensure that all young people got a treat at Christmas regardless of their personal circumstances.
The collection point is their contribution to the Spotlight UK Christmas Appeal which sets up points where toys and games can be donated and then distributed to children.
Bob Jennings, manager of The Barbers, said: ‘I think it's amazing. We are always ready to help others. Especially those less fortunate than ourselves. It is very kind of The News to recognise us.
‘We are planning lots more for the new year.’
Bob said he and team member Ashley Caisley have been discussing 2023 and what the team can do in the new year to help others in the community.