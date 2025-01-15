Newcastle newcomer handed Portsmouth opportunity for Blackburn clash - while Blues title-winner returns

Neil Allen
By Neil Allen

Chief sports writer

Published 15th Jan 2025, 18:49 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Pompey newcomer Isaac Hayden has been named as a substitute for tonight’s trip to Blackburn.

The Newcastle loanee, who hasn’t played a first-team fixture this season, takes his place among the nine-man bench, having been training with the Blues since Saturday.

In terms of the starting XI, John Mousinho has made one change to the team which lined-up against Sunderland in their last Championship fixture.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Newcastle midfielder Isaac Hayden has joined Pompey on loan. Picture: Portsmouth FCNewcastle midfielder Isaac Hayden has joined Pompey on loan. Picture: Portsmouth FC
Newcastle midfielder Isaac Hayden has joined Pompey on loan. Picture: Portsmouth FC | Portsmouth FC

Rob Atkinson replaces Ryley Towler at centre-half, partnering Marlon Pack, who returns from the one-match ban which kept him out of the FA Cup clash with Wycombe.

Meanwhile, Jordan Archer’s injury absence opens the door for Will Norris to return to the squad, albeit on the bench.

The League One winner had previously not been involved since dropped in the aftermath of the 6-1 defeat at Stoke at the start of October.

There is no place in the squad for Abdoulaye Kamara, who was granted his full Pompey debut in the 2-0 defeat at Wycombe on Friday night.

Pompey: Schmid, Swanson, Pack, Atkinson, Ogilvie, Potts, Dozzell, Lane, Lang, Murphy, Bishop.

Subs: Norris, Williams, Towler, Saydee, McIntyre, Moxon, Devlin, Ritchie, Hayden.

Related topics:PompeyBlackburn RoversNewcastle

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice