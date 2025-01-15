Newcastle newcomer handed Portsmouth opportunity for Blackburn clash - while Blues title-winner returns
The Newcastle loanee, who hasn’t played a first-team fixture this season, takes his place among the nine-man bench, having been training with the Blues since Saturday.
In terms of the starting XI, John Mousinho has made one change to the team which lined-up against Sunderland in their last Championship fixture.
Rob Atkinson replaces Ryley Towler at centre-half, partnering Marlon Pack, who returns from the one-match ban which kept him out of the FA Cup clash with Wycombe.
Meanwhile, Jordan Archer’s injury absence opens the door for Will Norris to return to the squad, albeit on the bench.
The League One winner had previously not been involved since dropped in the aftermath of the 6-1 defeat at Stoke at the start of October.
There is no place in the squad for Abdoulaye Kamara, who was granted his full Pompey debut in the 2-0 defeat at Wycombe on Friday night.
Pompey: Schmid, Swanson, Pack, Atkinson, Ogilvie, Potts, Dozzell, Lane, Lang, Murphy, Bishop.
Subs: Norris, Williams, Towler, Saydee, McIntyre, Moxon, Devlin, Ritchie, Hayden.
