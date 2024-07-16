Next England manager odds: the top contenders to replace Gareth Southgate including two former Pompey men and ex-Birmingham midfielder: gallery

Published 15th Jul 2024, 17:19 BST
Updated 16th Jul 2024, 11:29 BST

Gareth Southgate’s England future has now been decided after a Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain

Gareth Southgate has resigned as England boss after his side’s heartbreaking 2-1 defeat to Spain in the Euro 2024 final.

Southgate recently became the first England boss to lead the nation to a final on foreign soil but also became the first manager in football history to lose back-to-back European Championship finals.

At times, England rode their luck to get to the final, they scored a last-minute overhead kick from Jude Bellingham in the round-of-16 against Slovakia, they scraped through a penalty-shoot against Switzerland in the quarter-final and fired in a dramatic stoppage time winner against Netherlands in the semi-final.

But this time England’s luck ran out, and just 13 minutes after equalising through substitute Cole Palmer, the hopes of a nation were killed by a late winner from Spanish substitute Mikel Oyarzabal.

Southgate’s England future has been the subject of much speculation ever since. However, that speculation has now been replaced by the cold, hard fact that the former Aston Villa and Middlesbrough defender has decided to call time on his Three Lions managerial reign.

Here’s the early favourites to replace him at the FA - including two former Pompey players.

.

Odds: 6/5

1. Graham Potter: without a club

Odds: 6/5 | Getty Images

Odds - 7/2

2. Eddie Howe: Newcastle United

Odds - 7/2 | Getty Images

Odds: 5/1

3. Lee Carsley: England U21

Odds: 5/1 | Getty Images

Odds: 8/1

4. Mauricio Pochettino: without a club

Odds: 8/1 | Getty Images

