2 . Nicolas Schmid 4

A night to forget for the Austrian. Beaten far too easily for Makhtar Gueye's header for key goal from tight angle. No chance with second and could only smother Weimann's effort into net for third, after initial save. Also a really poor night in terms of distribution as he put the ball in touch a number of times under no pressure. Lots of credit in the bank for a summer arrival, but a costly evening.