‘Night to forget’, ‘head-in-hands moment’, ‘immovable’: Jordan Cross’ Portsmouth ratings from bleak Blackburn defeat

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 15th Jan 2025, 22:04 BST
Updated 15th Jan 2025, 22:11 BST

A night to forget for the Austrian. Beaten far too easily for Makhtar Gueye’s header for key goal from tight angle. No chance with second and could only smother Weimann's effort into net for third, after initial save. Also a really poor night in terms of distribution as he put the ball in touch a number of times under no pressure. Lots of credit in the bank for a summer arrival, but a costly evening.

2. Nicolas Schmid 4

A night to forget for the Austrian. Beaten far too easily for Makhtar Gueye’s header for key goal from tight angle. No chance with second and could only smother Weimann's effort into net for third, after initial save. Also a really poor night in terms of distribution as he put the ball in touch a number of times under no pressure. Lots of credit in the bank for a summer arrival, but a costly evening. | National World

Used his assets well to contain some lively threat down Blackburn’s left flank in first half - with one superb piece of defending to contain Owen Beck in the box. Didn't appear obviously at fault for goals as Blues collapsed after break.

4. Zak Swanson 5

Used his assets well to contain some lively threat down Blackburn’s left flank in first half - with one superb piece of defending to contain Owen Beck in the box. Didn't appear obviously at fault for goals as Blues collapsed after break. | National World

