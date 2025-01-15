Do you agree with how Blues writer Jordan Cross saw it at Ewood Park?
1. Pompey ratings
Rob Atkinson was Jordan Cross' Portsmouth MOTM at Blackburn | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
2. Nicolas Schmid 4
A night to forget for the Austrian. Beaten far too easily for Makhtar Gueye’s header for key goal from tight angle. No chance with second and could only smother Weimann's effort into net for third, after initial save. Also a really poor night in terms of distribution as he put the ball in touch a number of times under no pressure. Lots of credit in the bank for a summer arrival, but a costly evening.
3. Pompey match action
Pompey match action | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
4. Zak Swanson 5
Used his assets well to contain some lively threat down Blackburn’s left flank in first half - with one superb piece of defending to contain Owen Beck in the box. Didn't appear obviously at fault for goals as Blues collapsed after break.
