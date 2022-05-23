It comes after Gavin Bazunu returned to parent club Manchester City following an impressive campaign between the sticks at Fratton Park.
The 20-year-old’s stock rose considerably during his season-long stay, catching the eye of Premier League, Bundesliga and Serie A clubs in the process, which rules him out of a possible return to PO4 next term.
With highly-rated 18-year-old Toby Stewart likely to continue his development within the academy or out on loan next season, Pompey will once again return to the goalkeeping market for answers.
But who is a likely candidate to fill Bazunu’s considerable boots?
We’ve taken a look at nine keepers we feel the Blues could realistically choose as their next No1 or to compete with Bass next season.
1. Joe Wollacott - Swindon
The Ghanian international was an impressive figure for Swindon last term - keeping 10 clean sheets in 37 league outings. After being awarded with a place in the League Two team of the season, it has seen his stock rise at the Robins, with his reflex saves and reaction time being a key strength to his game. After penning only a one-year deal last summer, the 25-year-old is on the move again with no negotiations currently taking place about his future at the County Ground.
2. Jamie Cumming - Chelsea
Cumming spent last season on loan at Gillingham as well as a successful spell at MK Dons, where he amassed 13 clean sheets in 23 outings for Liam Manning’s side. The Winchester-born stopper impressed at all levels in Chelsea’s academy, gaining experience under long-serving goalkeeping coach Christophe Lollichon. The 22-year-old is yet to make an appearance at Stamford Bridge and could eye another loan move to further his development.
3. Cieran Slicker - Manchester City
After coming through the ranks at the Etihad, the 22-year-old could be one Danny Cowley turns to to replace Gavin Bazunu. A deal could be made even more likely with City’s trust in the Blues to nurture a player who is yet to have his first loan move. The Scot played a key role in the Citizens’ under-23 titl- winning campaign, with his distributions and reflexes the main reason why he was one of the best keepers in Premier League 2 last season.
4. Josh Griffiths - West Brom
Cowley is known to be a long-term admirer of the stopper, with the academy graduate one of a number of options for the Blues boss last season. Despite missing the second half of the campaign through injury, the 20-year-old kept two clean sheets in 33 league outings for a struggling Lincoln side. The keeper’s reflexes have seen him gain a number of admirers and it could see the Pompey chief make a move back in for the starlet.
