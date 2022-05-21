Today is the deadline for clubs to confirm the scenario over their squad and position over contracted, out-of-contract players and loanees.

Options have been taken up on Marcus Harness, Louis Thompson, Jay Mingi and Jayden Reid, as first revealed by The News 10 days ago.

And the scenario over the remaining members of the squad is as expected.

Pompey remain in negotiations with Sean Raggett, Aiden O’Brien, Reeco Hackett and Michael Jacobs over new deals.

Callum Johnson, Shaun Williams, Paul Downing and keeper Ollie Webber will all leave the club as their contracts expire.

Loanees George Hirst, Mahlon Romeo, Hayden Carter, George Hirst and Tyler Walker have all returned to their parent clubs.

Cowley has stated a desire for Carter and Hirst to return next season, with Pompey hopeful of being able to seal another loan deal for the Leicester City striker later in the transfer window.

Pompey remain in negotiations over a new deal for (from left) Sean Raggett, Michael Jacobs, Aiden O'Brien and Reeco Hackett

Young keeper Toby Steward and midfielder Harry Jewitt-White have been handed senior deals, while Dan Gifford and Alfie Bridgman will become third-year scholars.

Pompey have 10 players already under contract for the 2022-23 season,

They are Alex Bass, Kieron Freeman, Denver Hume, Liam Vincent, Connor Ogilvie, Haji Mnoga, Clark Robertson, Joe Morrell, Ryan Tunnicliffe and Ronan Curtis.

With the four options that gives Cowley a group of 14 players to work with, with four emerging talents.

Johnson leaves after spending the past season on loan at Fleetwood, while Paul Downing departed for Rochdale in January.

Williams made 35 appearances after arriving from Millwall last summer, but picked up a serious injury in January when he fractured his spine against Charlton.

Webber joined from Crystal Palace in January, but the 21-year-old didn’t make a senior appearance as he operated as Bazunu’s understudy.

Pompey’s retained lost

Under contract

Alex Bass, Kieron Freeman, Denver Hume, Liam Vincent, Connor Ogilvie, Haji Mnoga, Clark Robertson, Joe Morrell, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Ronan Curtis

Options Taken

Marcus Harness, Louis Thompson, Jay Mingi, Jayden Reid

Loan returned

Gavin Bazunu, Mahlon Romeo, Hayden Carter, George Hirst, Tyler Walker

In negotiations

Sean Raggett, Reeco Hackett, Michael Jacobs, Aiden O’Brien

First year pros

Toby Steward, Harry Jewitt-White

Third year scholars

Dan Gifford, Alfie Bridgman

Leaving