And Rich Hughes believes the Irishman still has a crucial playing part in next season’s promotion ambition.

Curtis is likely to be sidelined until December as he recovers from sustaining ACL damage to his left knee against Bolton in February.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Out of contract this summer, there’s undeniably a moral obligation to oversee the 26-year-old’s rehabilitation long beyond that expiry date.

Subsequently, Pompey last week announced they’re seeking a fresh deal, amid the release of eight of Curtis’ team-mates, including Clark Robertson and Michael Jacobs.

Hughes is adamant it’s purely a footballing decision – and no way influenced by honourable thinking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey’s sporting director told The News: ‘Wanting Ronan to stay is nothing to do with a moral obligation, not at all.

‘He showed some flashes of being back to the player he was before my time at the club, the Ronan Curtis linked with moves and affecting games.

Ronan Curtis is to be offered a fresh Pompey deal - but Rich Hughes is adamant the decision is not driven by a moral obligation. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘There’s no crystal ball to see how anyone returns from an ACL but we felt Ronan was starting to perform to a level where he could affect games in League One and, as such, will be a good option when he’s back fit to do so.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I wouldn’t say it was a moral-based decision, it’s part of a footballing decision. He was affecting the team and performing well under John, so there was an opportunity to potentially tie him down.

‘There’s a pathway for him to be successful here. John has primarily played a 4-3-3 formation and Ronan as that wide left player presents an interesting attacking option.

‘He provides a bit of an imbalance because of his physicality and ability in the air, he’s a danger cutting in on his right foot, and, from a football level, is a player we feel can help us.

‘As a club, we have entered into a conversation with his agent, we want to put something in front of him that gives security to get through his initial injury and then to a point where he’s fit and able to affect the team again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘That’s going to be a complex situation which might not have a quick resolution, but it’s something we're keen to put in front of Ronan and his representatives and see where it takes us.’

Curtis signed his last Pompey deal in February 2020, at the time a three-and-a-half year contract reflecting their valuation of his talents.

With talks to commence this week, the length of deal offered this time around has still to be established.

Hughes added: ‘To be honest, this is the first time I’ve been through a complex situation like this, there are all different elements to it, so it’s not going to be a quick resolution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Everyone needs to have their views on what it looks like and their thoughts on what needs to happen – and hopefully we can find something amicably between the three parties which works for everyone.