The Tractor Boys boss added he’s disappointed with the lack of opportunities the 29-year-old has had at Fratton following his move on a season-long loan in the summer.

But he remains hopeful that situation will change over the second half of the season, with the League One high-fliers not having the option to recall the striker in January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pigott has managed 23 appearances for the Blues this term, scoring four goals.

Yet only four of those outings have come as league starts, with his recent inclusion in the Boxing Day starting XI at Exeter his first in more than two months. And that only arrived after fellow forward Dane Scarlett was unwell and didn’t travel with the Pompey squad to St James Park.

Such stats have intensified speculation that Danny Cowley could look to send the former AFC Wimbledon frontman back to Portman Road this month as he looks to freshen up his options following a run of one win in 13 League One outings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, McKenna confirmed there’s been no dialogue between the clubs on that matter.

Speaking to twtd.co.uk, the Northern Irishman said: ‘Joe Pigott, we got to speak to a little bit at the game the other night, which was nice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Pigott, left, with Pompey manager Danny Cowley

‘No update from our side. There’s no recall clause in the contract from the club’s point of view, which has been publicised, I think. We’ve not had any contact, anything to the contrary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Of course, disappointed for Joe in terms of how many minutes he’s played because he’s a very good player and a very good person and it was a season where we really wanted him to get first-team football.

‘We wouldn’t usually have let him go on loan to a divisional rival, if you will, but Joe felt like it was such a good opportunity for him to go and play games at a big football club that from a personal point of view we were willing to give that opportunity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Of course, then when two other strikers are signed the following week (Dane Scarlett and Colby Bishop), it becomes difficult for him at an individual level and he’s not had the opportunities that he would have wanted or that he was probably promised.

‘So that’s been disappointing and knowing Joe he’ll be working hard and competing very hard in training to get more opportunities in the second half of the season, and that’s what we hope for.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

A popular figure in the Fratton Park changing room, Pigott was not involved in Thursday’s 2-2 draw with Ipswich as the terms of his loan stipulate that he cannot line up against his parent club.