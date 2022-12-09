But the Blues boss was reluctant to divulge too much on what the future holds for the on-loan Ipswich man when asked about forward by The News.

The 29-year-old has found consistent game time hard to find at Fratton Park during his season-long stay on the south cost.

That’s been particularly true in recent weeks, with 29 minutes of League One football all Pigott can boast since his last third-tier start against Forest Green Rovers on October 22.

The loanee has featured 20 times in total this term, scoring three goals. But him remaining on the bench against Wycombe last Sunday – a game that saw the Blues lose 2-0 and Cowley turn to four other substitutions in search of a way back into the game – speaks volumes of the frontman’s current position within the squad.

According to the Pompey head coach, the form of Colby Bishop and Dane Scarlett has prevented the former AFC Wimbledon forward enjoying a run in the side – something he has said before.

He also revealed playing both 13-goal Bishop and Pigott in the same team was not a front pairing he would favour – despite Scarlett scoring just once in his last 12 appearances in all competitions.

But when asked would that lead to a potential return to Portman Road and the exploring of other options in the January transfer window, Cowley was keeping his cards close to his chest.

On-loan Pompey striker Joe Pigott is finding regular game time hard to come at Fratton Park this season

'We have different options in the top end of the pitch,’ said the Pompey boss, when asked about his recent use of Pigott.

'I think you're always trying to find the right blend and partnerships and that's always what you're trying to do.’

When questioned about the potential of a return to Ipswich, Cowley added: 'I think Joe is a really good character.

'He's been great for this group and he'll rightly be frustrated at the lack of opportunities he's had.

‘But Colby and Dane have formed a good partnership, Colby has scored regularly and, probably, it's Colby or Joe rather than Colby and Joe

'Colby has performed really well, and sometimes, particularly for forward players, you can have a really good player that's in a queue behind a really good player and sometimes they just get in each other's way.’

Cowley was speaking to The News on Thursday – before Saturday’s trip to Accrington was postponed.

So when quizzed if the signing of another forward is something he’s actively seeking for January, the head coach replied: 'For us, we're absolutely focused on Saturday.

'We've come off the back of a disappointing performance against Wycombe. All of our focus this week has been on trying to get a really good performance and the right outcome against Accrington’.