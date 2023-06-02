The Owls ace, who has been celebrating his side’s promotion to the Championship via the play-offs this week, didn’t mention the Pompey player by name when he was discussing his international prospects with BBC Sport Wales.

But when attempting to make sense of manager’s Rob Page’s selection for the forthcoming Euro qualifiers against Armenia and Turkey, Vaulks made reference to the level he found himself playing this season – League One.

He surmised the standard of football in the third tier could not be a factor for his exclusion, especially as ‘there’s players in my league and, no disrespect, but finished mid-table who are in the squad’.

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Will Vaulks celebrates the Owls' League One play-off final victory against Barnsley Picture: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

At no point did Vaulks say that he’s a better player than Morrell, who has been capped 34 times by his country. Yet there’s clearly a belief that because Wednesday finished the season with promotion, then he should be higher up the pecking order than those who finished below the Owls.

Taking about his situation, the seven-times-capped Vaulks said: ‘If I’m being honest, you could probably go back a few years now where it’s been a bit frustrating with Wales under two different managers.

‘I was in every camp until the Euros and then wasn’t selected for the Euros and then I was brought back in under Pagey for every qualifier for the World Cup and then didn’t go to the World Cup.

‘I think, if I’m honest, I can get as frustrated as I want about the squad and not being in the squad because it’s the pinnacle of your career to play for your country, but when the squad was announced yesterday (Tuesday) I wasn’t surprised.

Pompey midfielder Joe Morrell

‘I don’t think it’s got anything to do with the league I’m playing in. There’s players in my league and, no disrespect, but finished mid-table who are in the squad.

‘So I don’t think it’s the league. It’s just Pagey doesn’t see me fitting in that team and that’s fine. He’s the manager, he’s had great success with Wales and I just have to take it on the chin and all I can do is play as well as I can for Sheffield Wednesday and hopefully that’s next year in the Championship.

‘If Pagey, for some reason, has a change of heart and selects me back in the squad I’ll be absolutely delighted. It’s the best thing to be part of.’

Morrell, who has ambitions to play at a higher level than League One, is joined in the latest Wales squad by fellow midfielders Ethan Ampadu (Chelsea), Jordan James (Birmingham), captain Aaron Ramsey (Nice) and Ollie Cooper (Swansea).

The 26-year-old started both internationals against Croatia and Latvia in March as the Welsh began their European Championship qualifying campaign with a draw and a win.

The former Luton man has featured in both the European Championship and World Cup finals for his country.

Vaulks’ last game for Wales came in March 2022, when they drew 1-1 with Czech Republic. Morrell was also in the starting line-up.

