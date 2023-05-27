But the midfielder has insisted he’d love to achieve that ambition with Pompey – as previously said to The News – and that he’s not actively looking for a route out of the League One Blues.

The 26-year-old dropped down to the third tier of English football in 2021 after a frustrating season at Luton in the Championship.

That’s ensured he’s remained a regular in the Welsh international camp, having travelled to Qatar for the World Cup back in November. But two years into his three-year deal, the Blues remain a League One side.

John Mousinho has admitted he’s braced for interest in Morrell this summer. The player is aware of such speculation as well.

It’s something the ambitious midfielder would entertain. But he confessed he remains happy at Fratton Park won’t be pushing for an exit.

Speaking to Sgorio from a Wales training camp ahead of their Euro 2024 qualifiers against Armenia and Turkey next month, Morrell said: ‘These two years have been brilliant in that regard. Of course, I’m not old by any means, but I’m certainly not young in football terms any more and I certainly want to play at the highest level I possibly can.

‘He (Rob Page – Wales boss) is a manager I’ve got a really good relationship with and, of course, he wants to see me still there (Pompey) next year and if I am there next season then I’m happy

‘It’s certainly not a case of me trying to force anything away from Portsmouth because I would love to get promoted with them. If I leave before they get promoted then it would probably leave a sour taste in my mouth.

‘But like I said, you’ve got to balance that with trying to do what’s best for yourself. I’m obviously playing for the national team here, which I feel comfortable playing in. We’ve a lot of Premier League players, a lot of Championship players, and it’s a level I feel I can play at.