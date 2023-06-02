That is the resounding verdict of the Fratton faithful, who believe the upcoming campaign would be a failure if they miss out on Championship football.

This has seen some sections of supporters become increasingly frustrated with on-field progress as second-tier football still eludes them.

To better understand the views of Pompey fans, we asked whether promotion is the only area which will satisfy the Fratton faitfhul next season.

Here’s the best of the responses from Facebook.

Ben Hardinge: Short answer - yes. Even just reaching the play offs but failing to gain promotion is not enough anymore. We’ve done that already. The only demonstration of progression on the pitch, is to gain promotion.

Neil Penny: I need to see us as serious challengers for promotion. We're well overdue punching our weight. Promotion has to be the goal. Not playoffs - top two.

Pompey fans on promtion.

Paul Palfrey: We have to win the league and get automatic promotion it's our season come on Eisner time to put your money into a promotion winning team.

Keith White: Now that the old girl is at a decent standard now for championship football, time to get a decent squad together that is willing to run through brick walls for the blue shirt. Minimum reaching the playoffs should be reached.

Ali Lance: Absolute minimum is play off’s. League One is much weaker this season and with 13 players out of contract then Mousinho has this opportunity to reshape the entire squad. No excuses.

Tony Cook: Not really, why do we think we have a divine right to promotion? League One is very tough and only three teams can get promoted. Next season would look like a good chance though as it doesn’t look as strong as the season just gone. Let’s see what happens.

Stephen Sadler: No play offs they have to get automatic promotion, that should be their aim.

Mark Payne: Yes. Preferably automatically but will take promotion via play offs. Just reaching the playoffs and not making the championship will be a failure. Recruitment this pre-season needs to be spot on. I think we have all had enough of League One. We shall wait and see.

Peter Evans: Yes of course. If Luton Town can do it; why can't we? We are a bigger club.