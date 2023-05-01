News you can trust since 1877
'Now we have to deliver...' - Portsmouth chairman Michael Eisner's latest message to the Fratton faithful that will raise hopes and expectancy levels

Michael Eisner has taken to social media to once again provide the Fratton faithful hope

By Mark McMahon
Published 1st May 2023, 10:00 BST- 2 min read

Less than two weeks ago, the Pompey chairman expressed disappointment, via Twitter, with the Blues’ form as their play-off hopes ran out of steam.

That message – immediately after the draw at Oxford – was a break from the norm, with the American rarely, if ever, reaching out to the fans after a poor performance.

It offered optimism among Pompey supporters that standards needed to be be improved on the pitch going forward, with such disappointment no longer followed by a wall of silence from the owners.

Now Eisner has reached out again to offer his thoughts – and, once more, it suggests an urgency to give the Fratton faithful something to cheer about.

Taking to Instagram on this occasion, the 81-year-old responded to one supporter’s comment that ‘those fans deserve better’ following a club post thanking everyone for their support on the road this season.

Eisner said: ‘I agree’, before insisting that loyalty had to be matched with a good summer transfer window.

‘Nobody has fans like Pompey! Now we have to deliver for our fans during the transfer window!!,’ the rest of his post read.

Michael Eisner, right, with son Eric at Fratton Park for Pompey's game against Shrewsbury last October.Michael Eisner, right, with son Eric at Fratton Park for Pompey's game against Shrewsbury last October.
That sort of talk will go down well with the club’s fan base as they prepare themselves for a seventh consecutive season in League One.

An eighth-placed finish is the best new head coach John Mousinho can expect from his side after Saturday’s battling performance at Derby.

And that’s expected to be followed by another clearing of the decks at Fratton Park, with 13 players coming to the end of their contracts.

Eisner was meant to travel to PO4 this weekend for the Blues’ final game of the season against Wycombe.

That plan has since changed, with son Eric and Andy Redman instead representing Tornante.

Yet the agenda will remain the same, with the owners flying in to cement the club’s summer recruitment blueprint.

Speaking to The News in March, Redman revealed Pompey are open to injecting funds into the first-team playing budget in an effort to compete with the division’s heavy-hitters next season.