The Blues are booked in to visit Havant & Waterlooville, Gosport and Bognor this summer

There will be no Fratton Park friendly this summer ahead of Pompey’s Championship return.

Ongoing work on a new TV gantry in the South Stand, followed by essential pitch maintenance, has rendered Pompey’s home out of bounds during their pre-season schedule.

Instead the Blues are targeting fulfilling fixtures away from Fratton Park over July in preparation for the Football League’s August 10-11 kick-off.

Fratton Park will not host a pre-season friendly this summer. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

That list will once again include trips to non-league neighbours the Hawks, Gosport and the Rocks.

The finishing touches are also being put to Pompey’s overseas training camp, including the possibility of a friendly, although chief executive Andy Cullen has recently admitted that potential fixture is ‘unlikely’.

Other matches are also being finalised as the Blues’ pre-season programme begins to take shape, with the club expected to make an announcement shortly, revealing dates.

Regardless, the League One champions are booked for a training return on June 27, with player medical testing earmarked during the opening days.

John Mousinho’s men played seven matches last pre-season, including trips to Hawks, Gosport and the Rocks.

They faced Gibraltar side Europa FC at Estadio Jose Burgos De Quintana in Malaga during their six-day stay in southern Spain.

There was a training ground fixture with Crawley, which resulted in a 9-1 victory over a 120-minute game, while the Blues lost 1-0 at AFC Wimbledon.

Their final match of that schedule was a 1-0 home defeat to Championship side Bristol City at Fratton Park, watched by 7,986, including 1,802 travelling supporters.

The last pre-season when Pompey didn’t have a Fratton Park game was in 2020, albeit during the Covid period when fixtures were played behind closed doors.