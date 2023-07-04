News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

'No hard feelings': Portsmouth chief addresses shock exits of Fratton Park's medical department

Rich Hughes has explained the reasons behind the surprise exits of Pompey’s medical department.
Neil Allen
By Neil Allen
Published 4th Jul 2023, 17:00 BST- 2 min read

And the Blues’ sporting director is adamant the search is already underway to identify their replacements ahead of the season’s August 5 kick-off.

As previously revealed by The News, Bobby Bacic (head physio), Jeff Lewis (head of sports science) and Jack Hughes (first-team physio) have left Fratton Park since the end of last season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It follows an April article involving the trio defending their handling of players’ injuries – and implicating former head coach Danny Cowley.

Most Popular

Since last week’s return to pre-season, Max Whittingham has stepped up from the Academy to serve as strength and conditioning coach, while Tom Nation has been temporarily recruited as physio.

The pair have remained with John Mousinho’s 26-man squad for their Spanish training camp – but the hunt for permanent replacements is ongoing.

Hughes told The News: ‘Bobby, Jack and Jeff have all left to pursue opportunities outside of the football club and we wish them all the best with future moves and future careers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘They had their own choice to go and pursue different avenues and different clubs – and were happy to do so.

Sporting director Rich Hughes has explained why Pompey's medical department have left. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImagesSporting director Rich Hughes has explained why Pompey's medical department have left. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
Sporting director Rich Hughes has explained why Pompey's medical department have left. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘They’ve left the club and we’re pleased to see them get other opportunities in different places.

‘No hard feelings, I wish them all the best and hopefully they can achieve more things in the game.

‘We are lucky because we’ve got a lot of good staff in the building already and at the minute have external medical cover in Tom Nation, who has been brilliant, fitting in really well.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘He has worked inside of football, outside of football, and been around elite sport for a long period of time.

‘And we are fortunate to have Max Whittingham from the Academy, who has worked in some good clubs in terms of Bournemouth, Plymouth and ourselves.

‘He obviously knows a hell of a lot about the place, he knows the game. They are helping us bridge the gap and have been excellent additions, I’m really pleased with them.

‘They’ve been with us from day one of pre-season and are now in Spain. They’ve been great, working seamlessly with the coaching staff.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘We are working to fill the positions internally and exhausting our networks. Hopefully we can bring in people able to help us progress further than where we are.’

Bacic, who was brought to Fratton Park by Kenny Jackett, has since been appointed physio at AFC Wimbledon.

Jack Hughes is being lined-up to work with a Premier League club after spending the summer with England under-17s, while Lewis is not yet fixed up.

Rich Hughes added: ‘People leaving is part of football, there are always promotions and external things in terms of people approaching staff.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘At this point we wouldn’t put a timeframe on when the replacements will arrive, but obviously want to get it sorted on a more permanent basis.

‘It's really important to ensure we’ve got it solved in the best way possible, as opposed to the quickest way possible.

‘This will be a long-term appointment for the club to help guide it through the next stage of where we want to get to.’

Related topics:BluesPortsmouthPompeyFratton ParkDanny Cowley