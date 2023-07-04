And the Blues’ sporting director is adamant the search is already underway to identify their replacements ahead of the season’s August 5 kick-off.

Since last week’s return to pre-season, Max Whittingham has stepped up from the Academy to serve as strength and conditioning coach, while Tom Nation has been temporarily recruited as physio.

The pair have remained with John Mousinho’s 26-man squad for their Spanish training camp – but the hunt for permanent replacements is ongoing.

Hughes told The News: ‘Bobby, Jack and Jeff have all left to pursue opportunities outside of the football club and we wish them all the best with future moves and future careers.

‘They had their own choice to go and pursue different avenues and different clubs – and were happy to do so.

Sporting director Rich Hughes has explained why Pompey's medical department have left. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘They’ve left the club and we’re pleased to see them get other opportunities in different places.

‘No hard feelings, I wish them all the best and hopefully they can achieve more things in the game.

‘We are lucky because we’ve got a lot of good staff in the building already and at the minute have external medical cover in Tom Nation, who has been brilliant, fitting in really well.

‘He has worked inside of football, outside of football, and been around elite sport for a long period of time.

‘And we are fortunate to have Max Whittingham from the Academy, who has worked in some good clubs in terms of Bournemouth, Plymouth and ourselves.

‘He obviously knows a hell of a lot about the place, he knows the game. They are helping us bridge the gap and have been excellent additions, I’m really pleased with them.

‘They’ve been with us from day one of pre-season and are now in Spain. They’ve been great, working seamlessly with the coaching staff.

‘We are working to fill the positions internally and exhausting our networks. Hopefully we can bring in people able to help us progress further than where we are.’

Bacic, who was brought to Fratton Park by Kenny Jackett, has since been appointed physio at AFC Wimbledon.

Jack Hughes is being lined-up to work with a Premier League club after spending the summer with England under-17s, while Lewis is not yet fixed up.

Rich Hughes added: ‘People leaving is part of football, there are always promotions and external things in terms of people approaching staff.

‘At this point we wouldn’t put a timeframe on when the replacements will arrive, but obviously want to get it sorted on a more permanent basis.

‘It's really important to ensure we’ve got it solved in the best way possible, as opposed to the quickest way possible.