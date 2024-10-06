Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pompey and Oxford United fans have been having their say on yesterday’s clash at Fratton Park - here’s a selection of their views on X, formerly Twitter.

Not since the 2009-10 season, when we were relegated from the Premier League, have #Pompey failed to win any of our first five games at home in a league season. This is an unprecedentedly bad start, and it now means we need an almost perfect October to make amends. @officialfournil

#Pompey are in a LOT of trouble, this season. No pretending otherwise. SO poor going forward, and no control in midfield. Game after game after game. Summer recruitment now looks distinctly sub-standard. We are weaker than last season. It's hard to see how it changes, really. @ptid1976

I honestly think we are not good enough. Oxford were awful today and still couldn’t get a win. Doubting all our league one players bar Poole at the moment none of them look good enough especially Ogilvie. For me Murphy, Poole and O’Mahony only players today that had a good 90 @Pompey_Goals

Bit late to this one but would like to say how brilliant Fratton Park looks. Might be my favourite ground in the EFL on looks alone. The sort of stadium you are proud to play at every other week - proper gaff. @Callum_OUFC

That’s a bad result against a very average Oxford United. Dress it up however you want, we’re in big trouble. @PompeyPedro

Nine points dropped from winning positions now. We’ve taken the best thing about us from last season and entirely flipped it on its head. I fear for what path we may end up travelling. @PompeyViking62

Think that’s comfortably our worst league performance of the season. Take the point and forget all about it. #oufc @ollyhowells

A mixed reaction I think was just about right. Thank you once again Josh for getting us where we are right now today, see you later in the season #oufc #Pompey @GeorgeHogg93

In a bit of bother aren't we. Toothless upfront. Sorenson & Blair absolutely dire. How many chances do we need to score? Then we just let them walk straight through us with one of their only attacks of the half. Should have been 3 up by that point. @pompeychiv

Well, I actually think that was a good point in the end, considering how we played. Kioso was solid, and Cummings had a good game, too. Other than that, we looked slow, didn't win the second ball enough and to many stray passes. Yellow Army safe travels home #OUFC @oxypee1979