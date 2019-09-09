No panic button being pressed as keeper Craig MacGillivray calls for Portsmouth calm

Have your say

Craig MacGillivray has called for calm amid Pompey’s stuttering start to the season.

And the keeper promised no one’s pressing the panic button at Fratton Park after an indifferent opening to the Blues’ promotion bid.

There’s been plenty of supporter angst evident after a single win from five League One games has left Kenny Jackett’s side in the lower reaches of League One at this formative stage of the campaign.

A shaky defence has contributed significantly to that position with chopping and changing taking place at the back.

MacGillivray could scarcely be blamed for any of the goals conceded so far, but the keeper feels the back line can handle the changes of personnel.

The 26-year-old, who is currently on international duty with Scotland, feels it’s key for everyone to also keep cool heads.

MacGillivray said: ‘We’ve had a couple of games where we conceded five goals (in total) which is not great.

‘But at the same time it’s not a case of pushing the panic button.

‘We need to stay calm. Everyone wants promotion.

‘If the gaffer feels it’s necessary to change things there’s the players there to do it.

‘We’ve got a good squad here and that’s the beauty of having a squad.

‘We can handle changing it around, absolutely. Look at Manchester City. They change it all the time.

‘It’s the beauty of being a footballer. You’re not always going to play in your normal, natural position. You have to adapt and be ready to do that.

‘We have got a big squad and each position has numerous players who can play there.

‘We’ve got people like Ross (McCrorie) who can play in midfield but is equally comfortable in the middle of defence or right-back.

‘So we’ve got plenty of people who can fill different positions when needed.

‘The lads who don’t play need to be ready when they get the opportunities.’

Despite the concerns over Pompey’s defence, the clean sheet record currently reads four shut-outs from the eight games to date this season.

MacGillivray isn’t looking to paper over the cracks by identifying that, record, however with there little doubt Pompey looked rocky at the back in the loss at Sunderland and 3-3 draw with Coventry at Fratton Park.

He knows there’s work to be done to limit the openings opponents have been getting.

MacGillivray added: ‘It was frustrating to have three goals against when we played Cov after being is such a controlling position.

‘That was frustrating the goals we conceded. That said, we’ve still got four clean sheets.

‘That’s not a bad return, although, of course we would love maximum clean sheets.

‘It’s now just about conceding as few goals as possible and minimising the opportunities we give opponents.’