Jake Hesketh has left Pompey following his trial. Picture: Harry Trump

The former Southampton midfielder had been trialling with the Blues during the opening three weeks of pre-season.

However, following last week’s St George’s Park training camp, the 25-year-old has been informed that Pompey will not be offering him a contract.

Hesketh had started both of the Blues’ first two summer friendlies, appearing against QPR and the Hawks.

He also featured as a substitute in Friday’s behind-closed-doors match at St George’s Park.

Yet Danny Cowley has decided against keeping the former Crawley loanee on a permanent basis, despite his desire to bolster Pompey’s squad.

Certainly the Blues’ head coach was able to have a good look at Hesketh during his time training with the League One side.

Cowley has praised Hesketh’s attitude and commitment, while the ex-Southampton man demonstrated he is over injury issues which troubled him last season.

However, the midfielder has now left Pompey and will not be featuring in this afternoon’s friendly at Bristol City (2pm).

