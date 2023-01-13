The former News/Sports Mail Blues Player of the Season has joined League One rivals Burton on a permanent deal.

The 30-year-old has moved to the Pirelli Stadium on a free transfer after being told he was available to leave the Addicks. No details have been released on the length of the contract signed by the keeper.

MacGillivray is the second goalkeeper signed by Burton during the January transfer window, following the loan arrival of Sheffield United’s Jordan Amissah last week. He is expected to be available for the Brewers’ home game against Shrewsbury on Saturday.

Pompey are on the lookout for a new shot-stopper following loanee Josh Griffiths’ surprise recall by West Brom earlier this week.

He returned to the Hawthorns following 28 appearances and eight clean sheets for the Blues. Baggies boss Carlos Corberan said he wanted to work more closely with the 21-year-old and to get him more familiar with the way the Championship outfit play following three loans stints away from the club.

Some Blues fans were dreaming of a MacGillivray return after he dropped further down the pecking order at The Valley behind Ashley Maynard-Brewer and Joe Wollacott.

However, the Scot – who made 135 appearances for Pompey before his free transfer move to Charlton in June 2021 – has instead joined a Burton side that sits 22nd in the League One table.

Prior to his move to the Blues, MacGillivray played for Harrogate, Walsall and Shrewsbury.

He told the Burton website: ‘I'm really excited to be here. We've got it over the line and I can't wait to get started.

‘At the start of January I heard about the interest. I wasn't playing at Charlton, and that's all I want to be doing.