No room for newcomer as Portsmouth boss makes one change for clash with table-topping Leeds

Neil Allen
By Neil Allen

Chief sports writer

Published 9th Mar 2025, 11:11 BST
Updated 9th Mar 2025, 11:11 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Pompey have made one change to the side tasked with taking on Championship leaders Leeds.

However, there is no place in the 20-man squad for new recruit Alexander Milosevic.

Fit-again Freddie Potts comes in for Isaac Hayden in the centre of midfield for this afternoon’s televised clash at Fratton Park.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Alexander Milosevic has joined Pompey until the end of the seasonAlexander Milosevic has joined Pompey until the end of the season
Alexander Milosevic has joined Pompey until the end of the season | Portsmouth FC

Hayden drops to a bench which also contains Thomas Waddingham, who replaces Christian Saydee among the substitutes.

Noticeably, Milosevic isn’t included, despite the Sweden international arriving on a free transfer on Friday to bolster the Blues’ central-defensive options.

Instead Marlon Park continues alongside Regan Poole against Leeds, with Ryley Towler offering cover from the bench.

Pompey: Schmid, Swanson, Poole, Pack, Ogilvie, Dozzell, Potts, Ritchie, Aouchiche, Murphy, Bishop

Subs: Archer, Towler, Yengi, O’Mahony, Gordon, Bramall, Waddingham, Devlin, Hayden.

Related topics:Pompey

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice