No room for newcomer as Portsmouth boss makes one change for clash with table-topping Leeds
However, there is no place in the 20-man squad for new recruit Alexander Milosevic.
Fit-again Freddie Potts comes in for Isaac Hayden in the centre of midfield for this afternoon’s televised clash at Fratton Park.
Hayden drops to a bench which also contains Thomas Waddingham, who replaces Christian Saydee among the substitutes.
Noticeably, Milosevic isn’t included, despite the Sweden international arriving on a free transfer on Friday to bolster the Blues’ central-defensive options.
Instead Marlon Park continues alongside Regan Poole against Leeds, with Ryley Towler offering cover from the bench.
Pompey: Schmid, Swanson, Poole, Pack, Ogilvie, Dozzell, Potts, Ritchie, Aouchiche, Murphy, Bishop
Subs: Archer, Towler, Yengi, O’Mahony, Gordon, Bramall, Waddingham, Devlin, Hayden.
