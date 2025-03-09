Pompey have made one change to the side tasked with taking on Championship leaders Leeds.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, there is no place in the 20-man squad for new recruit Alexander Milosevic.

Fit-again Freddie Potts comes in for Isaac Hayden in the centre of midfield for this afternoon’s televised clash at Fratton Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alexander Milosevic has joined Pompey until the end of the season | Portsmouth FC

Hayden drops to a bench which also contains Thomas Waddingham, who replaces Christian Saydee among the substitutes.

Noticeably, Milosevic isn’t included, despite the Sweden international arriving on a free transfer on Friday to bolster the Blues’ central-defensive options.

Instead Marlon Park continues alongside Regan Poole against Leeds, with Ryley Towler offering cover from the bench.

Pompey: Schmid, Swanson, Poole, Pack, Ogilvie, Dozzell, Potts, Ritchie, Aouchiche, Murphy, Bishop

Subs: Archer, Towler, Yengi, O’Mahony, Gordon, Bramall, Waddingham, Devlin, Hayden.