There will be no south-coast derby next season after Southampton clinched a return to the Premier League.

Instead Leeds will be on the Blues’ 2024-25 fixture list for their first Championship campaign in 12 years following a 1-0 Wembley defeat.

Adam Armstrong grabbed the only goal of the game in the 24th minute and Southampton were rarely troubled other than Dan James striking the bar in the 84th minute.

Leeds United's Georginio Rutter is despondent as they suffer 1-0 Championship play-off final defeat to Southampton at Wembley. Picture: Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

It marks an instant return to the Premier League after finishing bottom of the table last season - and denies the prospect of a south-coast derby.

Pompey haven’t faced their neighbours in league action since April 2012, when David Norris famously netted his iconic last-gasp leveller in a 2-2 draw at St Mary’s.

Both fixtures in that Championship campaign ended in draws, with a 1-1 outcome at Fratton Park in December 2011 in which Joel Ward registered a late headed equaliser.

Subsequently, the only meeting between the teams has been in the Carabao Cup in September 2019, when Southampton ran out 4-0 winners at Fratton Park.

On that occasion, Danny Ings scored twice against Kenny Jackett’s League One side in front of an 18,707 crowd in the third-round clash.

The fierce rivals will continue to operate in different divisions following Southampton’s Wembley triumph.