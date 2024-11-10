Callum Lang has explained why he refused to be the party pooper - and stepped aside to make it a day for Colby Bishop to remember.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Blues’ leading scorer won a penalty in the 88th minute after being brought down by Preston’s Andrew Hughes.

Despite being the usual spot-kick taker, Lang selflessly instead relinquished the responsibility and handed the ball to substitute Bishop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The striker had been on the pitch 10 minutes into his comeback after undergoing heart surgery in August following a pre-season diagnosis.

Callum Lang gave up penalty duties to cap a memorable day for Colby Bishop. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

And to complete the fairy-tale return, Bishop subsequently scored from the spot to seal a 3-1 success on an emotional afternoon at Fratton Park.

Lang told The News: ‘I couldn't deny him that, could I! I won the penalty, but there was no way on earth I could take it.

‘We are all buzzing for Colby. The lift it gave us when he came onto the pitch and the crowd erupting - and we needed that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘A few of us said before the game, no-one really had a clue about Colby being involved, did they? It was a really nice surprise, even for us, we didn’t really know until Friday who was going to be in the squad.

‘He has come back so quickly, he’s been training with us for a bit, back to his normal self, and it’s credit to him. We’ve all seen the hard work he’s put in.

‘Colby’s always in the gym, always looking after himself, and he has come back and topped it off with a goal against Preston. He’s going to be massive for us for the rest of the season.’

Josh Murphy, Connor Ogilvie and, of course, Bishop secured a second win of the season for John Mousinho’s men.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It lifted them off the foot of the Championship table, leapfrogging QPR, to head into the international break with a much-needed morale boost.

Lang added: ‘We are taking a good performance and win into the international break and it’s a good feeling.

‘The training ground is going to be a positive place and we must come back stronger and go into the next game with the same energy because we’re a good side, all of us are capable of playing at this level.

‘But we have to show it consistently now.’