Sheffield Wednesday, Sunderland and Swansea battled to capture Brighton’s in-demand Mark O’Mahony on a season-long loan.

Yet Adam Webster and two Brighton kit men instead persuaded the 19-year-old that Fratton Park was the perfect destination to develop his promising career.

The highly-regarded striker had his pick of many Championship clubs this summer, but, having gauged opinion in the Seagulls’ dressing room while agonising over a decision, Pompey won the race.

Team-mate Webster, who spent a decade with the Blues, rising through the ranks to make 81 appearances, inevitably spoke in glowing terms about the club.

Brighton’s Mark O'Mahony chose Pompey ahead of other Championship clubs - on the recommendation of Adam Webster and two Brighton kit men. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

And, coupled with the testimony of two Pompey-supporting kit men, O’Mahony was convinced.

He told The News: ‘I was close to signing for Sheffield Wednesday, but I don’t think the clubs could agree a deal. Then they said “Look, Portsmouth are interested as well. Do you want to take a call?”.

‘Sunderland and Swansea were also interested, but I spoke to Webby about Pompey and also a few of the kit men, who are massive Pompey fans, and they couldn’t speak more highly of the club.

‘I hadn’t made my mind up, but after talking to them I decided there was nothing better for me now considering everyone was speaking so well of Pompey!

‘I get along with Webby, he’s great with young players, a sound fella, and told me the fans will love you as long as you work hard. Although I didn’t realise he played here when he was younger until we spoke.

’You want to know where you are going beforehand and, honestly, there wasn’t one bad thing said about the club, it was full of praise. It made my decision easier as well.

‘I could have gone to Derby in League One in January and decided to stay at Brighton. At the time they thought I was ready to go, but I didn’t really want to and obviously got a few games with the first-team towards the end of the season, so that was a better decision for me.

‘Then I spoke to the gaffer in pre-season and we thought it was the best thing for me to go out on loan. It was in my head all summer that I wanted to go out.

‘I want to experience stuff you don’t get in Academy football. To develop as a player you need to be playing men’s football and playing in front of thousands every week.’

Although Pompey was the agreed destination, even that move was delayed by a week.

Having passed a medical and being ready to sign, O’Mahony was instead called back to Brighton so he could feature in their Carabao Cup clash with Crawley.

He subsequently came off the bench in the ninth minute to replace the injured Matt O’Riley and would grab his first Seagulls goal in a 4-0 success - before heading to Fratton Park the following day.

He added: ‘I wasn’t even meant to be there at Brighton to score in that game!

‘I was at Pompey the week before, I had all my bags with me and did my medical. I was in the media room and my agent got a call saying “He has to come back”.

‘In my head I was thinking I’d get a couple of minutes against Crawley, but ended up going on after nine minutes and managed to leave with a bang!’