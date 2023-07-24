Chris Maguire has been snapped up by Lee Bradbury to spearhead next season’s promotion push from the National League.

It represents an eye-catching capture for the Spitfires, with Maguire having played in League One as recently as August 2022.

He featured for Lincoln and Scottish Championship side Ayr last season, while also had a spell at League Two Hartlepool.

Now the 34-year-old has arrived at Eastleigh, adding to his lengthy list of former clubs, which includes the Blues.

Maguire scored three goals in 11 appearances after arriving at Fratton Park on loan from Derby in January 2012.

Undoubtedly his finest moment for Pompey was a stunning goal from outside the box against Southampton in April 2012.

Chris Maguire makes it 1-1 for Pompey with a stunning leveller at Southampton in April 2012. Picture: Allan Hutchings (121221-886)

However, that couldn’t prevent relegation to League One for the cash-strapped Blues, with Maguire returning to Pride Park at the season’s end.

He later turned out for Sheffield Wednesday, Coventry, Rotherham, Oxford United, Bury, Sunderland, Lincoln and Hartlepool.

More recently, he made 15 appearances for Ayr following a February arrival, although failed to score as they lost in the Championship play-offs to Partick Thistle.

Maguire is arguably best known for his three years at Sunderland, where he netted 28 times in 125 appearances until departing in July 2021.

During his time at the Stadium of Light, he grabbed what proved to be the League One play-off semi-final winner over Pompey in May 2019.

The Scot netted in a 1-0 home victory in the first leg, with the Blues unable to find a way through at Fratton Park in a goalless second leg for an aggregate defeat.

Maguire, who has two Scottish caps, has played in all four divisions of the Football League and the top-two leagues in Scotland.

