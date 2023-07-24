David Norris continues to be a mainstay of the Northern Premier League Premier side, helping them finish 11th last season.

Yet, despite weighing up finally calling it a day, the midfielder has found the lure of a 27th season as a footballer too tempting to resist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Norris is no stranger to contemplating retirement, previously telling The News: ‘I retire about eight times every season when stuck on a motorway after a Tuesday night game’.

Overall, he has retired three times, been advised by a surgeon to quit, had four operations on his right knee, and accepts a knee replacement will be required in the future.

Nonetheless, the former Plymouth man will continue to feature in the 2023-24 season for the Dolly Blues, with his 43rd birthday in February.

Norris, of course, occupies a place in Fratton folklore following his stunning last-gasp leveller against Southampton in April 2012.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earning Michael Appleton’s side a dramatic 2-2 draw, that left-foot volley remains an iconic moment, celebrated with every anniversary.

Former Pompey midfielder David Norris has agreed to play for Lancaster City in the 2023-24 season - at the age of 42. Picture: Steve Reid 113694-337

He totalled 42 games and eight goals during that 2011-12 season, his soul campaign at Fratton Park, before sold to Leeds with Pompey financially imploding.

Over 17 years, he amassed 455 Football League appearances, turning out for Hull, Plymouth, Ipswich, Pompey, Leeds, Peterborough, Yeovil and Blackpool.

Having started out at Boston United as an 18-year-old, Norris returned to non-league football in February 2017 with a move to then-National League North side Salford City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also featured for Shaw Lane, Boston, and, since December 2018, Lancaster, as the midfielder refuses to call it a day.

They include Jack Bateson, Lyndon Arthur, Jack Murphy, Koby McNamara, Ishmael Davis and bare-knuckle boxer Anthony Holmes.