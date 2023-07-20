Norwich City hot shot’s exciting reveal over what he’ll offer Portsmouth as Brentford and Reading are beaten to capture

Pompey made the exciting under-21 goalscorer their 11th signing of the summer, as he sealed a season-long stay at PO4.

Premier League Brentford were linked with a permanent move for the 19-year-old this summer, with League One rivals Reading also touted for a temporary agreement.

It’s the Blues who saw a deal to fruition, however, for the attacking talent who’s scored an outstanding 31 goals in 49 Premier League Two appearances.

That has seen him nominated for the PL2 player of the season award, with Kamara seen as one of the game’s bright, young emerging hopes.

Now he’s looking forward to taking the next steps in his progress at Fratton Park - and has outlined what he’ll bring to the table.

He told Pompey’s YouTube channel: ‘It feels great and I feel like this was needed in my career - to test myself against men and get regular game time. Hopefully that is the step which is going to be taken here.

Abu Kamara has joined Pompey on a season-long loan from Norwich. Picture: Portsmouth FC

‘I’m expecting to be a better player when I come out of this and just working on my all-round game.

‘I want to learn off the lads here and pick up good results hopefully.

‘There’s the physical challenge, obviously against men will be different because I’ve come from under-21 football.

‘I would say (his best positions are) either striker or CAM (central attacking midfield) because I like getting on the ball.

‘I like running in behind as well and finishing off chances.

‘I would say I’m a very composed player, so in front of goal my finishing is pretty good.

‘I’m good in one v one situations and I like to take on my man.

‘And I would say my decision making, knowing when to pass or when to shoot, I think I’m good at that.’

Kamara has outlined the key factors in tempting him to make Pompey the first stop-off away from Carrow Road on his professional journey.

The Londoner explained it was a meeting with Mousinho and sporting director Rich Hughes which was pivotal to him deciding his destination.

Pompey’s ambition was also a big appeal, with it clear what Kamara is aiming for as the season gets underway next month.

He added: ‘Honestly I want to get a promotion medal. Honestly!

‘I think Portsmouth are the club to be at to hit that target, because they are a big club in League One and their goal is to get promoted.

‘I had a Zoom call with the manager and the sporing director – everything they said just appealed to me.

‘It was a no-brainer really, so I’m just happy to be here.

