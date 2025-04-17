It’s all as stake as the Blues go to Norwich City for the first of two quick-fire Easter games - and four points the gap to the relegation places.

There’s much to consider for John Mousinho, with Easter Monday’s clash with Norwich City following on from the meeting with the Canaries.

Here’s how we think Mousinho will, as he goes in search of a victory which could go a long, long way to keeping his team in the Championship.

GK Nicolas Schmid Has a Pompey keeper ever served up two assists in a season? Highly unlikely, as Austrian's campaign gets better and better.

RB Zak Swanson Really interesting dynamic at right-back with every chance there's three operators in the position over the Easter period. We've gone with Swanson to start this one.