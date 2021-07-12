Gassan Ahadme remains with Pompey for their St George's Park training camp following his hat-trick against the Hawks. Picture: Paul Collins

The hat-trick hero against the Hawks is among 28 players present for the week-long stay at St George’s Park.

It represents a bumper squad at the Burton-upon-Trent venue from today as Danny Cowley continues to cast his eye over potential signings.

With Pompey travelling on the day, the Blues trained at 5pm in light drizzle.

And they were put through their paces in a two-hour session not far from where Patrick Vieira was taking his Crystal Palace side.

There were several new faces among the Blues triallists, although Jake Hesketh and Ahadme continue to be present.

Kieron Freeman was also involved, after having his trial turned into a permanent deal on Sunday.

Meanwhile, goalkeeping coach Michael Poke oversaw four keepers, including fit-again Gavin Bazunu and Alex Bass.

Summer recruit Liam Vincent sat out the session wearing a protective boot on his left foot following his injury setback.

While Sean Raggett, who missed the Hawks match, and long-term injury victim Michael Jacobs maintained rehab work away from the main action.

However, there was the welcome sight of Ellis Harrison back in full training after his knee surgery.

The former Ipswich man is now expected to be available for Friday’s friendly with Crystal Palace.

Elsewhere, among the staff present was stand-in head of football operations Roberto Gagliardi.

Pompey presently have 18 contracted players, with Cowley making six signings so far as head coach.

Vincent was the first and has since been followed by Clark Robertson, Shaun Williams, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Bazunu and Freeman.

Bazunu represents the sole loan recruit, although it’s a market Cowley wants to be active in.

