The out-of-contract midfielder is braced to leave Fratton Park after negotiations over a new deal failed to reach an agreement.

Naylor has been offered a fresh terms since the season ended, yet it is looking increasingly unlikely that he will accept.

Here’s what fans on our Facebook page have had to say on his expected Blues exit...

Derek Boyes: Some cracking goals in first half of the season then his confidence and form disappeared as with a lot of our squad, best of luck.

Harry Wood: We need a bigger leader in our midfield anyway, good luck to him wherever he goes.

Hugh Skilling: We’re never going to compete for promotion with freebies and loaned players let alone letting our better players leave.

This season already looks a right off.

Pompey captain Tom Naylor

Andrew McNelly: No real loss, he's never been a leader on the pitch!

You can see that by the way the team perform!

He has no energy and doesn't go at the players or just getting them going he just walks around the pitch looking uninterested.

Kinda reminds me of KJ in that sense.

Barry Dennett: Never mind promotion next year let's hope we don't get relegated.

Terry Shiers: Who’s gonna afford high wages for Naylor in the north, can’t see him signing for a Championship club.

John Hookey: No real loss. Potential was there but never showed it. Don't feel he was hard enough, not a midfield general.

Stephen Waddilove: I’d struggle to find a player too keep after the last few months.

Cannon and Big Mac were my only two and one’s gone. The other is following

Let the overhaul go crazy!

Alex Madgwick: His form and performances tailed off massively.

He was at times that anonymous that I had to check the line-up to see if he was starting.

Thanks for you efforts and good luck finding a new club.