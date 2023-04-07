The Blues went 1-0 up on 14 minutes thanks to Connor Ogilvie’s fifth goal of the season.

Yet a red card for Joe Morrell on 39 minutes gave the hosts hope and they eventually made Pompey pay in the second half when Mo Eisa scored on 65 minutes.

The stalemate means the Blues are now five points off the play-off places following wins for Bolton and Peterborough.

Substitute Joe Pigott came close to sealing all three points for Pompey near the end

However, there’s still hope among the Fratton faithful.

Here’s what’s been said since the final whistle blew at Stadium MK.

@andymp345: Fair result. defended well today. if we can beat Derby and Wycombe we're still in within a shout

@HazzaTWood96: An away draw against MK after taking the lead thanks to Ogilvie, two points dropped and Morrell with another unnecessary red card, very frustrating, PUP.

@merson_pfc: Made it harder for ourselves but play-offs still possible.

@rik_may: We’re still in with a chance. MK Dons were in great form as well pup we go again.

@joerobbs: When push comes to shove, do we ever win games when we really need to?

@OP_SamuelCC: Ref ruined the match. Defender was fouled leading up to their goal and nothing given. Somehow give morreLl a red?

@Nath2410_: Won that game comfortably with 11 men, disappointing way to throw it away. 10 lads out there put a shift in after the red card. Go again Monday, there’s still a small glimmer of hope.

@CroxfordSh72835: Only started playing when they scored. Had to win this today.

@Pompey_Goals: Play offs not dead still loads of points up for grabs #Pompey.