'Not fussed at all ... Would've loved cup run ... Sign a striker' - How Portsmouth fans reacted to EFL Trophy exit to Cambridge
The Fratton faithful have voiced their opinions online as Pompey’s EFL Trophy campaign came to an end.
A Harvey Knibbs brace was enough for Cambridge to progress into a quarter-final trip to Rotherham – despite Michael Jacobs halving their lead with 15 minutes remaining.
And there were a number of talking points discussed on Twitter following the full-time whistle.
In an overall disappointing night for Danny Cowley’s side, there were a number of positives to take away from Abbey Stadium.
With the best of the bunch being captain Clark Robertson’s and midfield duo Louis Thompson’s and Ryan Tunnicliffe’s returns from injury.
Here’s how Pompey fans reacted following the defeat
@MarkRoser9: Good work out and use of all the squad in the Exeter and this game.. not fussed at all ref result but desperate need a scorer more than ever if we gonna do anything this season . Sat is a great game and a big one .
@HazzaTWood96: A 2-1 defeat away at Cambridge that sees us out of the EFL Trophy, we've only got the league to focus on this season now, very disappointing would've loved to have continued the Trophy run.
@jakemeyers2015: Really poor. Not good enough. Nothing else to say Really average #Pompey side, still 2/3 of the transfer window to go though.
@PUPethan: Please sign a goal scorer
@Jamesr02_: Ok, now sign a striker and we might have a chance against MK Dons on Saturday
@tdh_1997: Out the cup, whatever. Shift some deadwood, make some signings and have a decent run into the play-offs.