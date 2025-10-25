John Mousinho’s men bounced back from a dreadfully dull first half to raise their game in the second half and should really have taken the lead through Makenzie Kirk.
However, the striker, marking his full debut, failed to convert substitute Josh Murphy’s cross from five yards out – and moments later Stoke claimed the decisive goal after heading Sorba Thomas’ cross into his own net.
The Blues failed to respond to that 71st-minute set-back and Stoke cantered to victory. And here are our Pompey player ratings...
1. Makenzie Kirk (25) of Portsmouth shoots at goal during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Portsmouth and Stoke City at Fratton Park, Portsmouth, England on 25 October 2025.
Makenzie Kirk spurns a golden opportunity to net for Pompey in the second half in the 1-0 defeat to Stoke. Picture: Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages Photo: Graham Hunt
2. Josef Bursik - 7
Has stepped up superbly in the absence of Schmid and continues to look a good summer recruit. Calm, kicking good and commands his box extremely well. Photo: Graham Hunt
3. Jordan Williams - 6
(Replaced by Terry Devlin on 67 mins) Returned from injury to replace Swanson at right-back and produced a solid display up against the dangerous Thomas. Photo: Dan Istitene
4. Hayden Matthews - 6
(Replaced by Josh Knight on 71 minutes) First league start of the season having been preferred to Knight in the centre of defence and turned in a very assured performance until that crucial mistake. Up until that own goal, he coped very well and looked the part. Came off immediately afterwards with what appeared to be cramp. Photo: Simon Roe