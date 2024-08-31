Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pompey fans on social media have been reacting to the Blues’ 3-1 home defeat at the hands of Sunderland.

The Black Cats claimed all three points in comfortable fashion thanks to a Zak Swanson own goal in the first half, which was followed by up two further efforts from Alan Browne and Romaine Mundle in the second period.

Sunderland defender Luke O’Nien scored a late own goal to give the Fratton faithful something to cheer. But that was as good as it got as Pompey suffered a loss on their home turf.

The defeat was the first suffered by John Mousinho’s side since their Championship return. Yet they head into the international break without a win from their first four games of the new season.

Here’s how Blues supporters on X, formerly Twitter, reacted to the result at the final whistle...

@84Knight: Not good enough. We’ve been lucky so far this season but got what we deserved today.

@ArtistNdl: For a bit of context. That's the first goal Sunderland have conceded in four games, including against Burnely. We always knew it would be a rough start for us, and that's been made even worse by our injuries. Keep the faith.

@stevew_pfc: Oh well we live to fight another day. No one said this season was going to be easy back up in league.

@Dann_PFC: Long way to go. Never gonna be easy, we go again.

@OfficialAJ84: Terrible. Reset over international break. Get our strongest first XI sorted. Go again

@jayleggett1: Onto the next one, get the injured lads back and we will be all good.

@Pompeyyoshi: Knew it was going to be a tough game.

@JRobinson_1995: We’ve been handed a tough start and played 4 solid sides so far. A result like this was likely to happen but we’ll be totally fine in this division. Bring on Preston, Cardiff and Plymouth etc.

@thefootballpark: Played a well equipped promotion chasing side. Pompey will evolve.

@PompeyChimes90: Wasn't exactly going to be easy was it? 2 week break to reset, get the big names back and crack on. Up the boys.

@Urf882: Very concerning. Can’t see where the first win is going to come from. We are in a relegation scrap this season no doubt about it.

@jordy_drapes: We move. One of the title favourites right there. Pray that’s the last I see of Williams at CB.

@fscIrene: Need to be better against the teams around us if we want to stay up.

@OscarRo14773525: They were better than us. All of the goals were from our mistakes could have been easily avoided all three. Maybe should have changed it at half time. A humbling welcome back to the championship for #pompey