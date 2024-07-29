Watch more of our videos on Shots!

John Mousinho believes Pompey will be ‘forever grateful’ to Jack Sparkes - but insists it was the right time for his exit.

The 23-year-old last week bid farewell to the south coast to complete a move to Peterborough for an undisclosed fee.

Sparkes had been lined-up for a switch to another League One club, before the Posh staged a late intervention to snatch the attacking left-back.

It ends a highly successful 13-month stay with the Blues for the former free agent, who made 43 appearances, including 27 league starts in the title-winning campaign.

Jack Sparkes has left Pompey for Peterborough - with John Mousinho's blessing. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | National World

Yet with Jacob Farrell’s long-anticipated arrival ahead of the Championship season and Connor Ogilvie signing a new contract, it was obvious Sparkes’ time at Fratton Park would soon be over.

And Mousinho admitted there was no ‘room for sentiment’.

Pompey’s head coach told The News: ‘Jack was one we were looking at in the summer to see how he came back and whether he could challenge for that left-back spot.

‘Off the back of everything we have seen in pre-season, we thought it was a good one for Jack to move on - and I think it’s best for both parties. Everything happened really quickly too.

‘He was really excited to go to Peterborough, he made a massive contribution to the side which won the league last year and we are forever grateful for what Jack has done for the football club.

‘Sometimes you look at players and think it’s time to move on. He’s had that opportunity and we won’t stand in his way. It wouldn’t have worked with three left-backs in the building, so it made sense.

‘We want to improve the squad. Everybody had a massive part to play in winning the league and you have to move on.

‘There’s not much room for sentiment, as you would have seen over the past few months in terms of the decisions we’ve made. We want players who are ready to step up and make a good fist of it in the next league.’

It represents a profit on Sparkes, having been handed a free transfer from home-town club Exeter in the summer of 2023.

That brought him to the attention of Pompey, who secured him on a two-year deal in June 2023.

Yet with the Blues upgrading their squad for the Championship, Sparkes follows the likes of Sean Raggett and Joe Rafferty in joining League One clubs.

Mousinho added: ‘We are flexible with all the players in terms of where we are in this pre-season, we want everybody competing for a shirt at every single stage.