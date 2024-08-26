Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Gavin Whyte’s underwhelming Pompey career has taken another turn for the worse following his glaring Middlesbrough omission.

Despite the Northern Ireland international having recovered from the illness which sidelined him for Luton, there was no instant return to the squad on Saturday.

Instead, 17-year-old Harry Clout retained his place on the bench at the Riverside Stadium - and a fit and available Whyte stayed at home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘Gavin was not selected,’ was John Mousinho’s uncharacteristically brief take on the winger’s absence when questioned in the post-match press conference.

Gavin Whyte was left out of Pompey's squad at Middlesbrough, despite being fit and available. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

They were four words, perfunctory and to the point, nonetheless speaking volumes about the frustrating ongoing Whyte situation.

Middlesbrough provided a damning indictment on how far the 28-year-old continues to drift from the first-team frame as he struggles to impress the Fratton faithful.

Whyte was an unused substitute on the opening day of Championship season at Leeds, while started against Millwall in the Carabao Cup, then he missed out through illness against Luton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now a second-year scholar has been chosen on the bench ahead of him for Pompey’s fourth game.

Whyte desperately needed to hit the ground running in pre-season following a mediocre first Fratton Park campaign in which failed to match his marquee signing billing.

Instead he missed June’s first day back, was unable to join in with full training during the entirety of their Croatia camp, and totalled 82 minutes in friendlies.

Critically, Josh Murphy, Sammy Silvera, Matt Ritchie and Harvey Blair have been recruited this summer and will provide healthy left-wing alternatives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now throw in teenage Clout, who has enjoyed eye-catching moments in pre-season friendlies, and the former Oxford man finds himself significantly down the first-team pecking order.

Pompey have sizeable injury problems at present - Murphy was absent at Middlesbrough, while Silvera was ineligible against his parent club - and still there was no room in the 20-man squad for Whyte.

He was handed an opportunity against Millwall, of course, named in the starting XI for the Carabao Cup encounter at Fratton Park and among six changes.

The attacker featured for 64 minutes, collected a booking, and once again failed to impress as the Blues slipped to a 1-0 defeat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The brutal truth is the highlight reel of his Pompey career so far consists of Leyton Orient away, pivotal assists against Bolton and Peterborough, and a goal in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy debacle against AFC Wimbledon.

Whyte also started April’s Barnsley fixture which yielded promotion and the League One title on a truly memorable Fratton Park evening.

Although he had already left the pitch in the 61st minute with the Blues trailing 1-0, before Mousinho’s men staged their late fightback to triumph 2-1.

Illness would subsequently rule Whyte out of the final two matches of the campaign, in addition to the Southsea Common celebrations, as he slipped away for the summer unnoticed.

With a contract until the summer of 2026, time is ticking to prove his Pompey worth. Then again, the patience of many supporters has long since run out.