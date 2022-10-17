Danny Cowley names an unchanged starting XI from their last league outing against Fleetwood for the televised contest at The Valley.

This has put to bed any speculation of any changes in the defence with Blues fans calling for change in the backline following their 1-1 draw against the Cod Army.

Meanwhile, the head coach has also opted to stick with the same 18 with the bench also unchanged from their previous League One tie.

Despite being hopeful that Tom Lowery and Joe Rafferty could make a return after their injury spells on the sidelines, the duo remain out of the squad for trip to south London.

This has caused quite a stir among many of the Fratton faithful, who have taken to social media to voice their opinions.

Here’s the best of the reaction from Twitter.

@RyanHudson2009: Please just get Ogilvie back at left-back already, we’ve literally been a different team since we swapped him over.

@PhilPTID1977: Seriously balance the defence out!!!

@LukeEllisPUP: Not very impressed with that to be honest.

@JimboMiltinez: Why would any right-back wanna sign for Pompey right now? What about the last two performances convince you that we’ll win the league with this line up?

Glad I’ve not paid for Sky now!

@mark11s: Why did he spend money on Swanson if he isn’t prepared to play him. Mingi deserves a chance over Morrell too.

@isthistheyear21: Ogilvie left back Swanson right back DROP Robertson.

How is it 15,000 Pompey supporters can see it and the coach can’t.

@CraigComben: I’ve really got behind Danny’s plan this season but for the love of god play Ogilvie at left-back.

@DerekLewry: Swanson or Freeman please until Rafferty is fit, otherwise get rid and sign someone worth selecting.

@DanielK95536583: What was the point in buying Swanson, what a joke. Ogilvie at right-back doesn’t work, put him back on the left Cowley!!