‘Not worth breaking the bank…need to move on’ - Portsmouth verdict on summer swoop for Luton man after six-figure cost revealed

The Fratton faithful believe money should be invested elsewhere in the squad after the cost of Matt Macey was revealed.
By Pepe Lacey
Published 3rd Jun 2023, 16:00 BST- 2 min read

On Friday, it was reported the Blues would have to pay a six-figure fee if they want to prize the keeper away from Luton this summer.

The 28-year-old is wanted by John Mousinho as he builds a squad which can hoepfully deliver a successful promotion push next season.

Macey impressed during his loan spell at Fratton Park in the second half of the season - keeping 10 clean sheets in 21 outings.

Despite Pompey’s interest in the stopper, supporters have insisted money should be reinvested elsewhere to develop the squad in the transfer window.

Here’s the best of the reaction from Twitter.

@HarrisonDunks: Really not worth it. I even think for 5 figures he isn’t a top 6 L1 keeper. Would definitely stay away at that price - better options available.

@DanielE64141682: I wouldn’t be paying a fee. Rather loan Cummings with an obligation to buy in January if targets met. Unless Chelsea want to just end his contract come on Harley get on the phone!!

Matt Macey.Matt Macey.
@MrMattPenny: Depends what the number is at the start of that six figure.. personally don’t think he’s worth breaking the bank for.

@davidthomson180: To be honest it is a great shame if he don't get a regular spot somewhere because of the fee involved. Matt Macey is an excellent keeper and will do a good job for someone. Hope it is for us, but, then you'd prefer our budget go on other areas first.

@P24576512: Not worth breaking the bank, no, but if we're to build a team with minimal loans, then we're going to have to part with several million over the summer I'd think.

@Son189802: Will be interesting to see how this changes the picture. Is Macey (near 29) for a six figure fee the same amount of value as for example Cumming (near 24) is on a free? I personally don’t think so. Hopefully Cumming is among those under consideration. Will miss that chant.

@DanLewis1999: Decent keeper and solid while he was here but not sure he’s worth it to be fair.

@haz_bond: Was decent in his half season down here. But wouldn’t pay more than the lowest 6 figure sum you can get. Others would be available as better value for money.

@Bunkybowers: Shame, but, not for me. Better spent elsewhere. Plenty of keepers looking for a club.

@pfc_sam: Need to move on then. Norris, Cumming, Southwood, Ripley all free to name a few. Like Macey but fees need to paid elsewhere on pitch.

