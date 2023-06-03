The 28-year-old is wanted by John Mousinho as he builds a squad which can hoepfully deliver a successful promotion push next season.

Macey impressed during his loan spell at Fratton Park in the second half of the season - keeping 10 clean sheets in 21 outings.

Despite Pompey’s interest in the stopper, supporters have insisted money should be reinvested elsewhere to develop the squad in the transfer window.

@HarrisonDunks: Really not worth it. I even think for 5 figures he isn’t a top 6 L1 keeper. Would definitely stay away at that price - better options available.

@DanielE64141682: I wouldn’t be paying a fee. Rather loan Cummings with an obligation to buy in January if targets met. Unless Chelsea want to just end his contract come on Harley get on the phone!!

@MrMattPenny: Depends what the number is at the start of that six figure.. personally don’t think he’s worth breaking the bank for.

@davidthomson180: To be honest it is a great shame if he don't get a regular spot somewhere because of the fee involved. Matt Macey is an excellent keeper and will do a good job for someone. Hope it is for us, but, then you'd prefer our budget go on other areas first.

@P24576512: Not worth breaking the bank, no, but if we're to build a team with minimal loans, then we're going to have to part with several million over the summer I'd think.

@Son189802: Will be interesting to see how this changes the picture. Is Macey (near 29) for a six figure fee the same amount of value as for example Cumming (near 24) is on a free? I personally don’t think so. Hopefully Cumming is among those under consideration. Will miss that chant.

@DanLewis1999: Decent keeper and solid while he was here but not sure he’s worth it to be fair.

@haz_bond: Was decent in his half season down here. But wouldn’t pay more than the lowest 6 figure sum you can get. Others would be available as better value for money.

@Bunkybowers: Shame, but, not for me. Better spent elsewhere. Plenty of keepers looking for a club.